Dune film release date delayed until October 22nd

Dune fans patiently waiting for the launch of the new and already delayed Dune film, will be disappointed to learn that Warner Bros. has pushed back the Dune film release date once again, delaying its release for another three weeks. Dune will now premier on October 22nd 2021 and will be available to view in theatres and simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.

The latest Dune film was expected to be released on December 18th, 2020 but due to the recent pandemic Warner Bros. has continually delayed the films launch date. Let’s hope that October 22nd is the final delay for Dune and we can finally get to watch the remake and adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name.

The Dune 2021 film has been directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

“In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, “the spice”, a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes faster-than-light travel practical. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Leto takes control of the spice mining operation, which is made perilous by the presence of giant sandworms. A bitter betrayal leads Paul and Jessica to the Fremen, natives of Arrakis who live in the deep desert.”

Source : Warner Bros.

