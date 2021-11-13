Dum Audio premium hi-fi stereo system for everyday music

If you are in the market for a premium retro-styled hi-fi stereo system you may be interested in Dum Audio, a beautiful premium sound system created by a team of engineers and designers based in Canada. Taking cues from vintage systems and adding modern details, each component is crafted with style and and built to perform at a level that will impress say its makers.

The hi-fi is available as a complete system or as separate components allowing you to purchase the amplifier, speakers or turntable separately depending on your needs. “Dum Audio’s amplifier is engineered to deliver your favorite albums cleanly and forcefully to your speakers. It’s as easy on the eyes as it is to operate.”

Dum Audio stereo system

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1299 or £970 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Dum Audio offers a beautiful, premium sound system that filters out the unnecessary complexity of both purchasing and playing hi-fi audio, leaving only the simple beauty of fine design and high-fidelity sound for music lovers of all stripes. If you’re tired of “smart” speakers affected by wi-fi dropouts, firmware updates and end-of-life notices. Dum Audio’s turntable was specially designed to coax all the music and nothing but the music from the grooves. This is where you’ll want your favourite records to be. Includes easily replaceable cartridge.”

If the Dum Audio campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Dum Audio hi-fi stereo system project review the promotional video below.

“Dum Audio’s amplifier is engineered to deliver your favourite albums cleanly and forcefully to your speakers. It’s as easy on the eyes as it is to operate. Dum Audio’s passive speakers are attractive in every way. The stereo sound breathes life into your favourite music. They are sized perfectly to deliver smooth and powerful sound while adding style to any living space. Everything about them is just right.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the hi-fi stereo system, jump over to the official Dum Audio crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

