VPRE-2C Vintage Tube Amplifier

Musicians and audio connoisseurs may be interested to know that Fuse Audio Labs is made available their VPRE-2C. The VPRE-2C is an all tube and transformer-based rarity from the 1950s designed to emulate the unit’s two triode-strapped 6J7 pentodes for a “rich THD spectrum and the original transformer configuration for its signature low-end mojo”, adding selectable pre-/deemphasis filter and a mix control for a greater variety of tones.

Fuse Audio Labs explains more : “VPRE-2C enriches any recording with an authentic-sounding tube vibe in the most intuitive way. While lower GAIN settings produce a well-defined, balanced sound with an accentuated midrange, turning up this level-compensated control also significantly increases the perception of warmth, weight, and smoothness.

Saying that, the plugin also emulates its inspirational hardware forerunner’s two triode-strapped 6J7 pentodes for a rich THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) spectrum as well as the original transformer configuration to bring back its signature low-end mojo, while also adding a selectable pre-/deemphasis filter and a MIX control for a greater variety of tones. Another exclusive feature is its BOOST mode — for kicking in more solid drive and coloration. “Creating VPRE-2C was a fun project,” proclaims Fuse Audio Labs CEO Reimund Dratwa. “Rebuilding and modeling the original circuit was a rather straightforward affair, but tweaking this classic amplifier into a versatile and easy-to-use tone box in the digital domain required some thought for sure! The result really is a ticket back in time to deliver that wonderful vintage sound whenever anyone hears it calling out to them.””

For a sound sample jump over to the official Fuse Audio Labs website by following the link below

Source : FAL

