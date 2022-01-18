DUKEN T60 telescopic tube lighting for unique visual effects

Photographers and videographers searching for a versatile lighting system may be interested in the DUKEN T60 Telescopic Tube and M6 Mini RGB LED light currently available via Indiegogo. The system has been specifically designed to transform any location whether it be a studio or remote location.

The tube lighting system provides full control over the spectrum of colors available and provides true color rendering and features a CVCC power supply to enable the high CRI LEDs and RGB LEDs to produce consistent high-quality colors without any flicker.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $299 or £219 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Telescopic tube lighting

” As the first telescopic tube light, T60 features great mobility, wide illumination range, quick operation, and thus suitable for a wide range of shooting scenarios, like product photography, portrait shooting, light painting, ambient lighting, etc. Three working modes together with a smart app enable the light to simulate almost any stunning lighting effect you can imagine. Featuring a telescopic design, this light can be extended to 740mm/29.1inches for a wider range of light sources.”

With the assumption that the DUKEN T60 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the DUKEN T60 telescopic tube lighting project view the promotional video below.

“A wide color temperature range of 2500 Kelvin to 8000 Kelvin allows you to smoothly change the temperature from warm to cool (warm, natural, white). Express your artistic imagination with the 14 built-in special effects. The speed and brightness of each effect can be adjusted to your requirements. Combine multiple light bars together and set them up in various ways to add extra flair and value to your work. Also, this light can be handheld, mounted to a stand, hung to the wall or placed on the ground to light up an object from almost any places.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the telescopic tube lighting, jump over to the official DUKEN T60 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals