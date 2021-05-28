Apollo Wireless Pad MagSafe dual wireless charger



The design team and engineers at Nimble have created a new wireless chargers offering up to 30W of charging power. The Apollo Wireless Pad works provides charging speeds up to 15W or 7.5W for iPhones and comes with a 20W power adapter for $50. While the Apollo Duo Wireless Pad is also MagSafe compatible and offers 30W power or 7.5W for each iPhone and 15W each for Android for $80. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Nimble wireless chargers.

Features of the wireless charger include :

– Charge two devices simultaneously, up to 15W each

– Works with iPhone, AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods Pro, and Android devices

– Includes a Wall charger

– Anti-slip surface made from recycled silicone

– Compatible with most phone cases up to 3mm

– Easy magnetic alignment with iPhone 12 series

Source : Nimble : 9to5Mac

