S2 Laptop Dual Monitor displays, aluminum case, USB-C from $279

Studies have shown that by adding a second monitor, you could see your productivity soar by as much as 44%. This is a significant advantage for anyone, from accountants to graphic designers, who needs to keep various programs and documents open simultaneously. With a dual monitor setup, you can have your research on one screen and your work in progress on the other, or you can keep your email open while you work on a presentation. The possibilities are endless, and the time saved is invaluable.

When it comes to your workspace, the last thing you want is a cluttered desk. A dual monitor system helps you maintain a clean and organized area, thanks to its single-cable connection design. This not only reduces the mess but also helps clear your mind, allowing you to focus on the task at hand without unnecessary distractions.

Early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $279 or £219 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. Setting up new tech can sometimes be a hassle, but not with these monitors. They are designed for simplicity, ensuring that you can get started quickly and without fuss. Plus, their lightweight and foldable design means you can take your enhanced productivity with you wherever you go, whether it’s to a meeting across town or a business trip across the country.

Dual Screen Laptop 14 & 15.6″

Personalization is also a key feature of these systems. You can choose from five different color options to match your personal style or company branding. This customization extends to the display options as well, with five modes that cater to various tasks, whether you’re analyzing data or designing a new website.

The durability and aesthetic appeal of these monitors are not to be overlooked. The S2 (PRO) model, for example, offers a premium feel with high-quality finishes that are built to last. This means your investment not only improves your work efficiency but also adds a durable and stylish element to your workspace.

If the S2/S2 PRO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the S2/S2 PRO dual screen laptop system project consider the promotional video below.

Compatibility is essential in today’s tech-driven world, and these dual monitor systems are designed to work seamlessly with a variety of operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, and Android. They connect effortlessly to laptops via USB-C or USB-A, ensuring that you can integrate them into your existing setup without any compatibility headaches.

Ergonomics play a crucial role in maintaining productivity over long work sessions. These monitors come with an innovative kickstand that allows for easy adjustments, so you can find the most comfortable viewing angle. This helps reduce strain on your eyes and neck, keeping you comfortable and focused throughout the day.

What sets this dual monitor system apart in the market is not just its unique color options and design, but its user-centric approach. It’s tailored to meet the needs of a wide range of professionals, from developers to students, and from designers to frequent travelers. The flexibility and mobility it offers make it an ideal choice for anyone who needs a dynamic and efficient workspace.

As you consider ways to enhance your efficiency and productivity, think about the impact a dual monitor system could have on your daily work. With its thoughtful design, robust build quality, and functional versatility, it’s more than just an accessory—it’s a smart investment for anyone serious about taking their work performance to the next level. So, why not give yourself the advantage you deserve and see how much more you can achieve with a little extra screen space?

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the dual screen laptop system, jump over to the official S2/S2 PRO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



