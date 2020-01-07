New Nikon D780 midrange DSLR camera introduced

Nikon has introduced their new mid-range DSLR camera this week unveiling the new Nikon D780 building on the previously released D750 while bringing features from Nikon’s higher end DSLR cameras to consumers in a smaller, lightweight more affordable DSLR camera body. Robert Harmon, Senior Commercial Planning Manager, Nikon UK explain more in today’s press release.

“Many photographers love DSLR, and they’ve been waiting for a model like the D780. If you’re a DSLR lover, and you want to shoot movies as well as stills, this is the perfect solution. If you want to explore mirrorless, we have the Z system for that too! Whichever system excites image makers, we’re thrilled to offer the versatility that lets them create without limits.”

“The tough D780 boasts a fast, dedicated Hybrid-AF system for Live View shooting, and a fast, powerful 51-point Phase-Detection AF system for viewfinder shooting. When shooting in Live View, photographers and moviemakers benefit from the same AF system as found in the acclaimed Nikon Z 6 mirrorless camera. Users can lock onto expressions with Eye-Detection AF and take advantage of low-light AF, which powers reliable subject acquisition all the way down to -6 EV. Photographers shooting through the viewfinder benefit from flagship tracking performance, and quick switching between advanced AF modes.”

Features of the Nikon D780 DSLR camera :

VIEWFINDER AF. The 51-point Phase-Detection AF system is sensitive down to -3 EV. You get flagship tracking capabilities and quick switching between advanced AF modes.

AF IN LIVE VIEW. The 273-point Hybrid-AF system is sensitive down to -4 EV, or down to -6 EV in Low-Light AF.1 Eye-Detection AF is available when shooting stills.

BURST RATES UP TO 12 FPS. Shoot at up to 7 fps with AF/AE, or up to 12 fps in Silent Live View Photography mode. Users get full resolution images, even when shooting in RAW.

OPTICAL VIEWFINDER AND TILTING TOUCHSCREEN. The 0.70x optical viewfinder gives a wide field of view and 100% coverage. The tilting 2359k-dot LCD monitor offers touch shutter release and AF.

SUPERB IMAGE QUALITY. F-mount lenses. 24.5 MP full-frame CMOS sensor. EXPEED 6 image processor. The same 180K-pixel RGB sensor and Advanced Scene Recognition system as the D850.

ULTRA-WIDE ISO RANGE. The D780 boasts a wider ISO range than the acclaimed D850. Work with ISO 100–51200, extendable up to 204800 and down to ISO 50.

FULL-FRAME DSLR MOVIES. Shoot ultra-high-resolution 4K/UHD footage at 30p/25p/24p with zero crop factor. Record in N-Log or capture rich Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) footage.

CREATIVE FREEDOM. In-camera time-lapse. 2 MP stills at a blazing 120 fps. In-camera digitising menu. And more.

FAST IMAGE TRANSFER. The camera’s high-speed data-transfer capabilities and wireless connectivity make it easy to get images out there. And SnapBridge lets users share JPEGs and RAW files with any smart device.

Source: Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals