Freedrum 2 virtual drum kit from $79

Freedrum is a new virtual drum kit that will not only teach you to drum along to your favourite music but offers an affordable way to learn how to drum from scratch. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised nearly double its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still 28 days remaining. Early bird pledges are available from $79 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in approximately 12 months time during August 2021.

“We love playing the drums but they’re large, loud, and expensive. That’s why we’ve created an instrument that’s silent, portable, and significantly more affordable. Our solution is a complete hardware and software subscription service that will give you everything you need to start playing the drums. This tightly integrated relationship between instrument and app will transform the way that you practice and give you deeper insights into your improvements.”

“The activity analysis in our app removes the guesswork from tracking your progress. We’ll summarise the following data in chronological order from each of your practice sessions so that it’s easy to find and read.”

– Play time: how long did you play for and when

– Intensity: did you take it easy or did you thrash it?

– Your set list: songs you played along to

– Recordings: listen back to your recorded practice sessions

– Accuracy: how accurate you are with tempo, hitting the right drums, and muscle memory

– Notes: annotate your practice sessions to jog your memory later on

Source : Kickstarter

