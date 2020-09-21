Drop Test: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Video)

We previously saw a drop test of the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra up against the iPhone 11 Pro Max and now the handset goes up against the Galaxy Note 20.

In the previous video the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra performed well, lets see how the Galaxy Note 20 does in this new drop test.

As we can see from the video the both handsets did well in the normal tests and the Note 20 managed to keep up with the Note 20 Ultra for the full 10 drops with no major damage to the handsets display and also no major damage to other parts of the device.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

