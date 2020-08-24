Drop Test: Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max (Video)

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones and now we have a drop test video of the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The new Note 20 Ultra uses the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus which is apparently the toughest Gorilla Glass so far. Lets see how the handset performs in the drop test when compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As we can see from the video the front glass on the Galaxy Note 10 managed to survive the drops on the front display with no damage to the device.

There was some slight damage to the rear of the device, but nothing like the damage to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was the clear winner in this test with much less damage to it than the iPhone, it looks like this new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is a lot tougher than previous version of their glass.

Source & Image Credit:PhoneBuff

