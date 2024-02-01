Drop 65% mechanical keyboard CSTM65 $99

Drop, a company known for its customizable mechanical keyboard, has recently introduced a new model that’s catching the attention of tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. The CSTM65, a 65% layout mechanical keyboard, is the latest addition to Drop’s lineup, offering a compact design that doesn’t compromise on personalization. This new keyboard is perfect for those who want to save desk space while still having the ability to tailor their typing experience to their exact preferences.

The CSTM65 mechanical keyboard is designed with a gasket-mounted construction, which provides a flexible and gentle typing experience. This design reduces the vibration that travels through the keyboard, resulting in a softer touch when keys are pressed all the way down. One of the keyboard’s most innovative features is its magnetic case system, which allows users to easily switch between polycarbonate and aluminum cases. This feature not only changes the keyboard’s appearance to match personal style but also its functionality. The cases come in various colors and designs, offering a way for users to express their individuality.

Drop CSTM65 mechanical keyboard

Keycaps on the CSTM65 are made from ABS plastic and feature side legends that work well with the south-facing switches. This design ensures that the keyboard’s dynamic per-key RGB LED lighting is clearly visible, creating a vibrant display of colors. Underneath these keycaps, the keyboard is equipped with PCBA-mounted stabilizers and is compatible with 5-pin switches. This compatibility broadens the range of switch options available, allowing users to choose switches that best match their typing style, whether they prefer a tactile bump or a smooth linear motion.

The CSTM65 goes even further in customization with adjustable weights and a choice of five different switch plate materials. These options let users fine-tune the keyboard’s sound and the feel of keystrokes to their liking. Additionally, the keyboard is designed to work with Drop’s configurator software and other popular programming tools like QMK, VIA, and Vial. This compatibility gives users the ability to customize their keyboard’s layout and functions to suit their needs.

Features :

Gasket-mounted design with a compact, 65% layout featuring a magnetically attached customizable case

Per-key RGB LEDs, custom ABS south-facing keycaps, PCBA-mounted stabilizers, and 5-pin switch support (fully assembled keyboards come with a set of macOS keys for Apple users)

Polycarbonate color cases: white, black, Laser Purple, Skiidata orange, and Jasmine Green

Aluminium cases: anodized silver and black

Decorative case: Overgrowth by OSHETART

Custom weight options: stainless steel with black PVD coating, stainless steel with chromatic PVD coating, and brass with clear coating (available for purchase separately)

Switch Plates: Aluminium, Brass, Fr4, Carbon Fiber, and POM (available for purchase separately)

Supports Drop’s keyboard configurator, QMK, VIA, and Vial

For those who are particular about the tactile and auditory aspects of their keyboard, the CSTM65 doesn’t disappoint. It includes multiple layers of premium foam that enhance the sound and feel of typing. This foam works to dampen the sound of keystrokes, creating a more pleasant and less intrusive sound profile. For the customization enthusiasts, there are extra options available for purchasing custom weights and switch plates, allowing for even more precise adjustments to the keyboard’s weight and sound.

Preorders for the CSTM65 are now available on Drop’s website. Customers can choose from a range of options, including a barebones kit for those who enjoy DIY projects, or a fully assembled version for those who want a keyboard that’s ready to use right out of the box. The lineup also features a variety of polycarbonate color cases, aluminum cases, and a special decorative case by OSHETART, with the promise of more designs to come.

When it comes to pricing, the CSTM65 mechanical keyboard is priced to be competitive. The barebones kit starts at an MSRP of $79, while a fully assembled keyboard is available for $99 down from (for a limited time) $129 for those who prefer a ready-to-use option. The case options are also priced affordably, with polycarbonate cases at $25, aluminum cases at $59, and the OSHETART decorative case at $35.

The CSTM65 keyboard is a standout product for anyone looking to customize their typing experience. With its wide range of features and options, it offers an appealing choice for both keyboard enthusiasts and newcomers to the world of keyboard customization. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or someone who appreciates a personalized touch to your tech, the CSTM65 is designed to meet your needs and enhance your daily interactions with your computer.



