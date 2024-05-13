DROP + Grell OAE1 Limited Edition Signature Headphones $349

DROP and Axel Grell have joined forces to create a new pair of high-end audio headphones in the form of the DROP + Grell OAE1 Signature Headphones. These carefully crafted headphones are designed to cater to the discerning ears of audiophiles who seek an uncompromising listening experience. Characterized by their advanced driver technologies, premium materials, and ergonomic designs that work in harmony to deliver a truly immersive auditory journey.

Drop + Grell OAE1

Developed in collaboration with renowned audio engineer Axel Grell, these headphones feature a unique driver placement that sits in front of the ear, harnessing the ear’s natural anatomy to optimize sound delivery. By strategically positioning the driver, the OAE1 headphones minimize acoustic reflections and precisely control sound pressure levels, resulting in a stunningly accurate and lifelike audio reproduction.

This innovative design enables the headphones to create a realistic sound field that envelops the listener, transporting them to the heart of the performance. The open-around-ear design further enhances the spatial awareness and natural sound propagation, allowing for an expansive and breathable listening experience that closely mimics the sensation of a live concert.

Tailored to Your Unique Hearing

One of the standout features of the DROP + Grell OAE1 Signature Headphones is their ability to adapt to an individual’s unique hearing curve. By positioning the driver away from the direct path to the eardrum, these headphones allow for a more natural interaction between sound waves and the ear’s intricate geometry. This approach not only enhances sound quality but also ensures a comfortable and personalized fit, as the headphones seamlessly adjust to the contours of the listener’s ear.

Axel Grell’s expertise in audio design is evident in every aspect of the OAE1 headphones. From the carefully tuned drivers to the carefully selected materials, each component is chosen to contribute to an exceptional listening experience. The result is a pair of headphones that deliver unparalleled clarity, rich details, and a wide dynamic range, allowing listeners to discover nuances in their favorite tracks that they may have never noticed before.

Pricing and Availability

The DROP + Grell OAE1 Signature Headphones are not just a technological marvel; they are also a limited edition masterpiece. With only 1,000 units available for pre-order, these headphones offer a rare opportunity for audio enthusiasts to own a piece of audio history. Priced at $349, the OAE1 headphones provide a significant saving compared to their MSRP of $399, making them an attractive investment for those seeking top-tier audio equipment without compromising on quality or breaking the bank.

Drop + Grell OAE1 Specifications

Frequency Response: 12-32,000 Hz (-3db), 6-44,000 Hz (-10db)

Transducer Principle: Dynamic

Ear Coupling: Circumaural

Sound Characteristic: Front oriented loudness diffuse field equalization

Adaption to Individual Hearing Curve: Soundfield pinna interaction

Nominal Impedance: 38 ohms

Sound Pressure Level at 1 kHz 1VRMS: 106 dB

Maximum Long Term Input Power: 500 mW

THD at 1 kHz 100dB: 0.05%

Weight (without cable): 365 g



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals