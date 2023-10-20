Drop CSTM80 mechanical keyboard $149 with magnetic top plate



In the world of mechanical keyboards, the new Drop CSTM80 has made its debut, offering a high level of customization and user-friendly features. This tenkeyless mechanical keyboard, priced at $149, is the latest addition to Drop’s innovative CSTM series, which is designed to redefine keyboard customization.

The CSTM80 distinguishes itself with a magnetic top case that can be swapped out to match the user’s personal style and preferences. This unique feature encapsulates nearly the entire keyboard, enabling more intricate designs and personalization than ever before. The keyboard is available in both barebones and fully assembled configurations, catering to different user needs and preferences.

One of the key features of the CSTM80 is its gasket-mounted design. This design choice offers a superior typing experience by reducing vibration and noise. The keyboard also comes with custom ABS keycaps and PCBA mounted stabilizers, further enhancing the user’s typing experience.

Drop CSTM80 keyboard

Another notable feature of the CSTM80 is its support for 5-pin switch support. Users can choose from two switch options: Gateron Brown Pro 3.0 or Gateron Yellow KS3. This choice allows users to customize the keyboard’s feel and response to their liking.

The CSTM80 also stands out with its vibrant LED lighting, which adds a touch of flair to the user’s workspace. The keyboard’s weight is customizable, with four switch plate options available for users to choose from. This feature allows users to adjust the keyboard’s weight to their comfort level, enhancing the overall typing experience.

In terms of sound, the CSTM80 features several layers of premium foam. This design choice results in superior sound and a satisfying typing experience that is sure to please even the most discerning users.

The CSTM80 supports Drop’s keyboard configurator, QMK, and VIA, with VIAL support expected later this year. This support allows users to customize their keyboard’s functionality to their liking, further enhancing the user experience.

Customers can also purchase polycarbonate color cases separately in various colors, as well as an upgraded forged aluminum case in anodized silver or black. This offers further opportunities for customization and personalization.

In a move to offer even more personalization options, Drop is also debuting two artwork cases designed by OSHETART and Chasing Artworks. These cases offer unique, artistic designs for users who want to add a touch of creativity to their workspace.

The new Drop CSTM80 mechanical keyboard offers a high level of customization and user-friendly features, making it a solid choice for anyone in search of a mechanical keyboard. Whether you’re a seasoned mechanical keyboard user or a newcomer to the scene, the CSTM80 is a worthy consideration.

Source : Drop



