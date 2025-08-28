Dreame AirPursue PM20 Review: Smarter Air for the Modern Home

If you’ve ever shopped for an air purifier, you know the drill: they’re usually bulky boxes that quietly hum in the background and need constant reminders to check the filter. Functional, yes. Intelligent? Not really.

Dreame, a company best known for its vacuum and floor-cleaning tech, is looking to change that. Its new AirPursue™ PM20 is less of a standard purifier and more of a smart home hub for the air you breathe. Between its radar-powered presence detection, multi-directional airflow, and ability to double as both a heater and an air circulator, the PM20 feels more like a piece of home tech than a basic appliance.

Here’s how it stacks up.

Smarter Than the Average Purifier

Most air purifiers run on timers or manual settings. The PM20, on the other hand, uses Enviro Detect™ Technology, a millimeter-wave radar system that senses when you walk into the room. It automatically turns on and directs airflow toward where people are actually sitting or moving. When the room is empty, it shuts itself down.

This kind of automation makes a surprising difference. Instead of wasting energy or over-purifying, the PM20 adapts to real life, quietly working in the background only when it’s needed. It’s a smarter approach that aligns with how the rest of the smart home category has evolved.

Coverage and Filtration

One of the PM20’s big selling points is its Dualflow Modulation Technology, which projects clean air both upward and forward. In practical terms, that means the device avoids the common problem of “clean air bubbles” near the unit while leaving corners untouched. Dreame says it can purify 1,883 sq. ft. in just 15 minutes, which makes it viable for large family rooms or even open-concept apartments.

Filtration is handled by a 4-stage system that removes 99.99% of pollutants, including VOCs, bacteria, viruses, and pollen. There’s also a self-regenerating formaldehyde filter, which is especially relevant for newer homes where off-gassing can be an issue.

Real-time readings are displayed on an LCD screen on the front, showing PM2.5, PM10, temperature, humidity, and other stats. For remote control and scheduling, the Dreamehome app ties it all together.

More Than Just Purification

The PM20 doubles as a space heater in the winter and an air circulator in the summer. This all-season versatility helps justify the $999.99 price tag, as it replaces multiple appliances with one unit.

Noise levels are another plus. At its quietest, it runs at about 32 decibels, making it bedroom-friendly. And the design is minimalist enough that it blends into modern interiors without screaming “appliance.”

What We Loved

Radar-powered automation: Turns on, shuts off, and directs airflow automatically based on your presence.

Turns on, shuts off, and directs airflow automatically based on your presence. Dual-directional airflow: Even Purification that actually reaches corners and low zones in the room.

Even Purification that actually reaches corners and low zones in the room. All-in-one device: Functions as an air purifier, heater, and air circulator.

Functions as an air purifier, heater, and air circulator. 4-stage filtration: Removes 99.99% of pollutants, including a self-regenerating formaldehyde filter.

Removes 99.99% of pollutants, including a self-regenerating formaldehyde filter. Quiet operation: As low as 32 dB, ideal for bedrooms or workspaces.

Bottom Line

The Dreame AirPursue PM20 is an air purifier that genuinely feels like a smart home device. By combining presence detection, wide-area coverage, and year-round functionality, it elevates air care beyond “set it and forget it.”

At $999.99, it’s clearly a premium option. But for households where air quality, comfort, and convenience matter equally, it’s an investment that delivers peace of mind.

The Dreame AirPursue™ PM20 is available now at dreametech.com and Amazon.



