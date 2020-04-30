Dread Nautical tactical turn-based RPG launches on PC, PS4 and Xbox

Zen Studios has this week launched the Dread Nautical game on PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox platform. Providing gamers with a tactical turn-based RPG game with rogue-like elements, combining “immersive gameplay with a cartoonish yet captivatingly eerie tone” say the games developers.

“Your cruise was so relaxing until the monsters from another dimension showed up to kill everyone. A tactical turn-based RPG with roguelike elements, Dread Nautical combines immersive gameplay with a cartoonish—yet captivatingly eerie—tone. Supernatural forces have overwhelmed a cruise liner called Hope with mysterious malevolent monstrosities. Fight them off as one of four unlikely heroes. Manage your scarce resources effectively, and convince scattered survivors to fight alongside you.”

“You’ll need them for any hope of escaping this “vacation” alive. Traverse all 20 decks of the to unlock the mysteries of the Hope. Think several steps ahead during each battle, plotting the optimal use of each character’s action points. Your weapons, bandages, and other items deteriorate, and your resources are very limited. Make sure your companions rest, or panic may overtake them. Oh… And expect to die. A lot.”

Source : DN

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals