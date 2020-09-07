Draw Like a Boss 2 drawing tutorial book hits Kickstarter from £30

Ash and Eli have taken to Kickstarter once again to launch their fifth campaign following on from the excellent drawing companion and tutorial book Draw Like a Boss, announcing the launch of Draw Like a Boss 2. If you missed out on the first book it is now available to buy as a pair with both the first and second volumes.

Earlybird pledges start from £30 for the Draw Like a Boss 2 volume and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2021. check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect to learn.

Created as a companion to the first book, the second volume provides an approach to drawing trees and mountains and is once again a hardback book offering roughly 200 pages of drawing tuition.

Source : Kickstarter

