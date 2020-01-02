DragonBox Pyra open source gaming computers start shipping

Prototypes of the DragonBox Pyra open source handheld gaming computer have started shipping this week allowing those that ordered one of the first prototype’s to finally start playing. One search person is Pyra-handheld forum member Grench who has published a few images and first impressions of the DragonBox Pyra handheld gaming PC.

Two recap the DragonBox Pyra is equipped with a 720 pixel resistive touchscreen display and powered by a 1.5 GHz TI OMAP 5 dual-core ARM Cortex-A15 processor supported by up to 4GB of RAM and equipped with 32GB of eMMC storage, and a microSDXC card reader.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, connectivity via 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 the mobile edition is also available equipped with a 3G – 4G modem for the ultimate mobile gaming experience. For more information on the handheld open source gaming PC jump over to the DragonBox Pyra forums and website by following the link below.

Source: Gench : Pyra : Liliputing

