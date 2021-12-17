DPX ORION underwater dive tablet system

Divers and underwater explorers looking for a way to document, 3D scan underwater objects, use sensors or take notes on a more traditional tablet style device at depth. May be interested in the new DPX ORION underwater dive tablet platform specifically created for divers. The dive tablet even comes with its own stylus allowing you to write and sketch completely underwater if needed. ORION is a multi-purpose underwater platform that enables smart tablets to use myriad applications and sensory attachments underwater to a depth of 60 m or 200 feet.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $335 or £248 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“ORION is introduced as a platform. It is designed as a modular system open for endless developments. We are encouraging interested parties and institutions to join us in developing the ORION Platform further. DPX-1 Shield is a robust and durable underwater housing case that protects smart tablets up to a depth of 60m/200ft. Place your smart tablet into the DPX-1 Shield underwater housing and take advantage of myriad applications and sensory attachments underwater.”

With the assumption that the DPX ORION crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the DPX ORION underwater diver tablet project review the promotional video below.

“Viewport feature of DPX-1 Shield allows you to take high quality photographs and videos underwater. Hence, you do not have to carry an extra underwater camera with you. You can comfortably review the captured images on your tablet’s large display. You can even connect external devices such as battery chargers, acoustic modems, laser scalers, pressure sensors, etc to the USB port. We offer an “inventor package” for innovators interested in developing new devices for the platform. Please see the Rewards section for details.”

“Orion platform offers wired and wireless solutions for following key physiological parameters of divers such as heart rate or breathing rate and registering the dive profile. We are open to work with 3rd party developers and manufacturers while offering them hardware an software tools with Inventor and Developer packs. It is now possible for any diver to obtain 3D models of underwater archaeological remains, shipwrecks and dive sites very quickly. Even only after a single dive or two.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the underwater diver tablet, jump over to the official DPX ORION crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals