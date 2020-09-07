DOOM and DOOM II widescreen support

Bethesda as announced this month that widescreen support for both DOOM & DOOM II has been rolled out in a new update. The original DOOM renderer has been modified to natively render 16:9 without any letterboxing. The FOV has been increased to reveal more image on the side instead of chopping off the top and bottom. All new 16:9 versions of the titlescreen, intermission, and ending screens have been added. As well as many of Bethesda’s DOOM Add-Ons have also received widescreen support.

Anyone who already owns either The Ultimate DOOM or DOOM II: Hell On Earth on Steam will automatically receive the new re-releases in their libraries. The original DOS versions are still available as a separate launch option from within Steam, and the original DOS IWAD files are in their original location on disk.

Bethesda explains that if you have modified the files in the Steam install folder directly, some files may be overwritten. “You should not modify files in the Steam folder directly, as this may cause issues. Anyone who purchases Steam copies of DOOM or DOOM II: Hell On Earth in the future; it will default to the re-releases but can access the original DOS versions as a separate launch option from within Steam”.

Features added in this update include :

– PC: Added Steam Support

– Added widescreen rendering support

– DeHackEd support

– Deathmatch 3.0 in split-screen multiplayer

– Added optional crosshair

– PC/Switch/PS4: Added Gyro Aim

– iOS: New touch controls

– iOS: Added controller support

– Android/iOS/PC: Added FPS Limiter

– Added millisecond accurate timer

– PC: Keyboard entry of cheat codes

– Added secret area notification

– Added Ultra-Violence+ Skill Level

– BTSX Episode 1 and Episode 2 are now available in both games

For more details on the latest update to be rolled out by Bethesda for DOOM jump over to the official Slayer Club website by following the link below.

Source : Bethesda

