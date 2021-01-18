DOOM Eternal Switch performance analysis by Digital Foundry

If you are considering purchasing the new DOOM Eternal game recently ported to the Nintendo Switch games console, you may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry analysing the performance of DOOM Eternal on Switch and comparing it to other console versions.

“Join John Linneman for a deep dive into the remarkable Switch conversion of Doom Eternal, brought to us by the highly talented Panic Button. It’s the most ambitious idTech port yet for the Nintendo console hybrid, and it’s also the most performant! But has too much been cut from the game to make it viable?”

– A Relentless Campaign – There is no taking cover or stopping to regenerate health as you beat back Hell’s raging demon hordes. Combine your arsenal of futuristic and iconic guns, upgrades, movement and an advanced melee system to knock-down, slash, stomp, crush, and blow apart demons in creative and violent ways

– Return of id Multiplayer – Dominate your opponents in DOOM’s signature, fast-paced arena-style combat. In both classic and all-new game modes, annihilate your enemies utilizing your personal blend of skill, powerful weapons, vertical movement, and unique power-ups that allow you to play as a demon

– No battery used

– Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) Content Description: Blood and gore, intense violence, strong language

– You can play all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and most Nintendo DS games in 2D on this system. Includes AC adapter

Source : Digital Foundry

