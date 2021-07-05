DOOM Eternal ray tracing upgrade visuals compared across PC, PS5 and Xbox

If you interested in learning more about the ray tracing features and enhancements you can expect with the release of the new DOOM Eternal update, you’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created a new video analyzing the best ray tracing settings for the PlayStation 5, Xbox series X and PC. As well as comparing how the technology compares across all three platforms.

The new Doom Eternal RTX upgrade is now available to download and has been created to provide you with “blazing fast frame rates” thanks to the NVIDIA DLSS technology offering “gorgeous ray traced reflections” throughout the DOOM Slayer’s campaign. All Visual effects and their lighting reflects, enemies and scenery are accurately reflected thanks to the inclusion of the new DOOM Eternal ray tracing upgrade now available for computers equipped with GeForce RTX supported systems.

“Thanks to the RT Cores and Tensor Cores of GeForce RTX GPUs, GeForce gamers have enjoyed spectacular ray-traced graphics, and accelerated frame rates to previously unimaginable levels with the critically acclaimed NVIDIA DLSS. Over 70 RTX games have been released or updated with support for these and other NVIDIA technologies, and today DOOM Eternal gets its own RTX enhancements.”

“With the power of ray tracing, id Software has upgraded DOOM Eternal’s campaign and expansions. Now, virtually all metallic surfaces and objects realistically reflect their environment, as do bodies of water and other materials with reflective properties. See the DOOM Slayer reflected, along with demons and weapons fire, and enjoy gameplay enhanced with realistic reflections that further immerse you in the action.”

“Join Alex Battaglia for a deep dive into Doom Eternal’s brilliant ray tracing upgrade – see how idTech 7 has evolved for the next generation of hardware, how to optimize the game for the best experience – and see how id Software as adapted its RT implementation for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.”

Source : NVIDIA : Digital Foundry

