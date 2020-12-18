New DOOM Eternal story, Battlemode maps, Invasion Mode and more arriving in 2021

New content has been announced for the DOOM Eternal game previously launched on the PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and a new Nintendo Switch. During 2021 new content will be made available to fans in the form of an Ancient Gods Part Two expansion, more Battlemode maps, the highly anticipated and previously announced Invasion mode as well as improved social integration, and more.

“Looking ahead to next year, we remain ambitious. Our second big Doom Eternal expansion, The Ancient Gods – Part Two, will deliver an epic culmination of the story we started way back with Doom 2016, so we can’t wait for you to experience all that we’ve packed into that. In addition to updates like full next-gen support, Switch campaign expansions, and other general additions and improvements, our roadmap for next year also represents a commitment to providing more ways to enjoy Doom Eternal with your friends. Work continues on our Invasion mod, as well as Battlemode additions like new maps, playable demons, and a revamped competitive structure.

We’ve seen tremendous growth in our social communities this year — like our official Doom Discord channel, our community-run Spicy Demons Battlemode Discord channel and The Slayers Club. We’re excited to support and grow these tremendous communities throughout 2021 with new social features, modes, and content that can be enjoyed for many years ahead. If you’re already a part of these communities, thank you — you often feel like an extension of our team and we really appreciated all you bring to Doom Eternal.”

Source : WCCFTech : Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals