Don’t Get Scammed: The Top iPhone Scams of 2024 (and How to Avoid Them)

As technology advances and more personal information is stored on our devices, iPhone users have become prime targets for sophisticated scams. In 2024, scammers have adapted their tactics to exploit the trust and reliance users place on their iPhones. The video below from Proper Honest Tech shows us more details on the most prevalent scams targeting iPhone users, explaining their mechanisms and providing actionable advice to help you protect yourself and your sensitive data.

Smishing: The SMS Phishing Trap

One of the most common scams in 2024 is smishing, or SMS phishing. In this scheme, scammers send convincing text messages that appear to originate from Apple or other trusted entities. These messages often contain alarming content, such as warnings about compromised accounts or unauthorized purchases, and urge you to click on a link to resolve the issue. However, the link leads to a fake website designed to steal your Apple ID credentials and other sensitive information.

To protect yourself from smishing scams:

Always verify the sender and context of unexpected messages

Check the official Apple website or contact Apple support directly if you receive suspicious messages claiming to be from Apple

Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited text messages

MFA Bombing: Exploiting Multi-Factor Authentication

MFA bombing is a new twist on traditional phishing scams. In this scheme, scammers bombard you with multiple multi-factor authentication (MFA) requests, hoping to overwhelm and confuse you. They may follow up with a spoofed phone call, pretending to be Apple support and pressuring you to share your one-time passwords (OTPs) to “verify” your identity or “secure” your account.

To safeguard against MFA bombing:

Never share your OTPs with anyone over the phone

If you receive an unexpected call claiming to be from Apple, hang up and contact Apple directly through official channels to verify the legitimacy of the request

Enable additional security measures, such as a PIN or biometric authentication, for your MFA setup

Passcode Theft: The Physical Security Threat

While many scams rely on digital deception, passcode theft exploits physical access to your iPhone. Thieves may attempt to steal your device and coerce you into revealing your passcode, or they may shoulder surf to observe your passcode entry. Once they have your passcode and your iPhone, they can change your Apple ID details, disable biometric authentication, and gain access to sensitive apps like banking and personal information.

To protect against passcode theft:

Use a strong, complex passcode that is difficult to guess or observe

Enable additional security features, such as Erase Data after multiple failed passcode attempts

Be aware of your surroundings when entering your passcode in public spaces

Consider using biometric authentication, such as Face ID or Touch ID, in combination with your passcode

Empowering Yourself: General Safety Tips

In addition to being vigilant against specific scams, there are several general best practices you can follow to enhance your iPhone’s security and protect your personal information:

Enable Automatic Updates to ensure your iPhone always has the latest security patches and features

to ensure your iPhone always has the latest security patches and features Be Mindful of Personal Information you share online and regularly review your privacy settings

you share online and regularly review your privacy settings Silence Unknown Callers to avoid engaging with potential scammers

to avoid engaging with potential scammers Be Cautious with Links in messages and emails, and visit websites directly instead of clicking through

in messages and emails, and visit websites directly instead of clicking through Verify Everything by contacting companies directly through official channels if you receive unexpected communications

by contacting companies directly through official channels if you receive unexpected communications Beware of Social Engineering tactics that manipulate you into revealing sensitive information

tactics that manipulate you into revealing sensitive information Secure Sensitive Information in encrypted, biometric-locked apps rather than in easily accessible notes or photos

in encrypted, biometric-locked apps rather than in easily accessible notes or photos Block Spam Email Senders to reduce the influx of potentially malicious messages

to reduce the influx of potentially malicious messages Don’t Send Money to Strangers and only pay for legitimate services or products through verified invoices

and only pay for legitimate services or products through verified invoices Enable Two-Factor Authentication for an extra layer of security on your Apple ID and other important accounts

By staying informed about the latest scams, exercising caution when handling unexpected communications, and implementing these general security practices, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to iPhone scams in 2024. Remember, your personal information and digital security are valuable assets worth protecting. Stay vigilant, trust your instincts, and don’t hesitate to reach out to official support channels if something seems suspicious.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals