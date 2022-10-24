Does iOS 16.1 improve battery life (Video)

The new iOS 16.1 software update will be released today and we recently saw a video of some of the new features coming to the iPhone.

Now we have another video that gives us a look at the battery life on the new iOS 16.1 software update compared to the current software which is iOS 16.0.3. The tests are ruing on a range of different models of the iPhone, let’s find out if there is any improvement in this new release.

As we can see from the video the majority of the iPhones performed better on the new software that is coming to the iPhone later today.

The only handset out of the models tested that performed better with the current iOS 16.0.3 software was the iPhone 14.

Apple will release its iOS 16.1 software update later today, the update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone.

This will include the new Live Activities feature for the Lock Screen which will show live sports scores and more on your Lock Screen. This feature will also be integrated within the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models. From what we have seen so far this looks like a really useful feature, especially on the new iPhone 14 Pro range of handsets.

Apple is also adding the ability to completely delete the Apple Wallet app from the iPhone, previously it could only be removed from the Home Screen.

As soon as we get some more details on exactly when Apple will be releasing this update and other updates, we will let you know.

