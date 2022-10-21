Apple’s iOS 16.1 coming Monday 24th of October

Apple has now confirmed that their iOS 16.1 software update is going to be released next Monday the 24th of October.

Apple announced yesterday that Apple Fitnesss+ is coming to iPhone users next Monday without the need for an Apple Watch, this feature is part of the iOS 16.1 software.

Starting October 24, for the first time ever, Fitness+ will be available for iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is offered in, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Users will also see onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring.

The iOS 16.1 software will bring a range of other new features to the iPhone, this will include the new Love activities feature for the iPhone Lock Screen.

This feature will show live sports scores and more on your Lock Screen. This feature will also be integrated within the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models. From what we have seen so far this looks like a really useful feature, especially on the new iPhone 14 Pro range of handsets.

You will also be able to completely delete the Apple Wallet app from your iPhone with the release 0f this software update.

Source Apple



