Apple releases iOS 16.1 Release Candidate

Apple has released iOS 16.1 Release Candidate to developers, this is basically the final beta software before Apple releases the software to everyone.

This means that we should see Apple releasing their iOS 16.1 software update for the iPhone sometime next week, it should be released next Monday the 24th of October.

Apple also released iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidate to developers and they confirmed that the software is coming to the iPad next week. They also made official their new iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPads.

The iOS 16.1 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, many of these features were delayed in the iOS 16 release.

One of the new features is Live Activities for the Lock Screen this will show live sports scores and more on your Lock Screen. This feature will also be integrated within the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models. From what we have seen so far this looks like a really useful feature, especially on the new iPhone 14 Pro range of handsets.

Apple is also adding the ability to completely delete the Apple Wallet app from the iPhone, previously it could only be removed from the Home Screen.

The new iOS 16.1 release candidate software is now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals