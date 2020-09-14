Dodge unveils 2021 Charger and Durango police pursuit vehicles

Dodge has announced the 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango police pursuit vehicles. Production starts in Q4 2020 for the Charger Pursuit and Q1 2021 for the Durango Pursuit. The Charger Pursuit vehicle offers an eight-speed transmission with an all-wheel-drive V6 model and a HEMI V-8 with rear-wheel drive.

Charger models have a 140 mph top speed with the ability to limit top speed for specific agency needs. The car also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dodge also bakes in an increased gross vehicle weight rating of 5500 pounds to accommodate additional payload.

The 2021 Durango Pursuit is available with all-wheel-drive and a standard 3.6-liter V-6 engine or an optional 5.7-liter HEMI V-8. The SUV features an IP-mounted shift lever to free up console space and four programmable auxiliary switches. The SUV also features police-specific front seats to accommodate duty belts and enable easier access to seatbelt latch points. The vehicle is offered with standard tri-zone climate control for K-9 units and a top speed of 130 mph that can be limited for specific agency needs.

