Dodge plans to discontinue the Charger and Challenger by 2024

Because muscle cars, one of the only manufacturers still building them is Dodge. It has a two-door Challenger and a four-door Charger. Many have been hoping for the courtesy of refreshment, but that seems highly unlikely. A new report by MotorTrend says that the Charger and Challenger will be discontinued by 2024.

With the federal push to force everyone to an electric vehicle, the days of the muscle car are numbered, and in a few short years, will be gone. While Dodge is discontinuing the Charger and Challenger, according to the report, the automaker is planning on a fully electric vehicle in 2024.

The electric vehicle will be a muscle car if you can call a vehicle missing a V8 muscle car. The teaser image we have here certainly looks like the front end from a classic Charger, which is something that we would like to see.

