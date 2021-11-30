Dodge Durango R/T Plus trim lands for 2022

A report has surfaced that a new trim level for the Dodge Durango SUV is coming for 2022. The new trim is the R/T Plus, and it adds new luxury features to the sporty SUV. The R/T Plus has numerous new features for the Durango R/T line.

The new features include blind-spot detection, power sunroof, forward collision warning plus, adaptive cruise control with stop capability, advanced brake assist, lane departure warning plus, and an impressive 19-speaker 825 watt Harman Kardon sound system. R/T Plus buyers also get the premium interior group with the premium instrument panel, Dinamica suite headliner, and Napa leather seats.

With the new trim level, buyers get the sporty nature of the R/T with luxurious features and safety equipment typically offered on the Citadel trim. The MSRP for the rear-wheel-drive R/T Plus is $52,225, and the all-wheel-drive model starts at $54,825. The $1595 destination charge has to be added to both models.

