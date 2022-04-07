Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiers May 6th

Marvel Studios has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide next month on May 6, 2022. The one-minute trailer provides a further glimpse at what we can expect from the latest superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character.

A sequel to the first Dr. Strange movie release back in 2016 and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

“A few months after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Dr. Stephen Strange, with the help of both old and new mystical allies, travels into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

“In the latest film he unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Tickets are now available to purchase from your local theatre in preparation for the film’s premiere.

Source : Marvel Entertainment

