Oppenheimer film premiers July 2023

Universal Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biographical film Oppenheimer written and directed by Christopher Nolan, based on American Prometheus, a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The Oppenheimer follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer is set to premiere worldwide during July 2023 and is Nolan’s first film not to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

“Cillian Murphy leads an ensemble cast as Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is among those credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project—the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.”

Source : Universal Pictures

