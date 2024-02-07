Revodok Max docking station hub

Ugreen has recently launched a new collection of hubs and docking stations, the Revodok docking station, aimed at expanding the connectivity available for both professionals and everyday users. This series is a lineup of devices that are crafted to effortlessly fit into your work routine, boosting your ability to do multiple tasks at once.

At the forefront of this series is the Revodok Max, a powerhouse for those who need the best in data transfer and display capabilities. The standout model, the Revodok Max 213, is equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 interface that allows for lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. It also supports high-resolution displays, capable of handling an 8K display or two 4K displays simultaneously.

Docking station

This model boasts an impressive array of 13 ports, including a high-speed 2.5 Gbps network port and a 90 W fast charging port to keep your devices fully powered. With compatibility across Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C devices, and featuring dual TF/SD card slots along with advanced heat dissipation technology, the Max 213 is a robust solution for demanding users, priced at $399.99 or £399.99.

For a more versatile professional audience, the Revodok Pro Series offers a balance of functionality and affordability. It supports 8K HDMI and dual 4K60 displays, ensuring clear and crisp visuals for any project. The series also includes an 85 W fast charging capability and a Gigabit Ethernet port, keeping your devices charged and your internet connection stable.

Revodok Series

The USB data interface is perfect for accommodating a variety of devices, making it a suitable choice for developers and gamers alike. The Revodok Pro 210 is a cost-effective option at $69.99 or £69.99 depending on your location. For those who need a more straightforward approach to their connectivity needs, the Revodok Basic Series offers a streamlined experience. It provides the essential ports and charging options for managing your devices without any unnecessary complexity.

The entire Revodok Series is built around the concept of “Expanding Your Creativity.” It provides a wide range of connectivity options to cater to different requirements, whether you’re involved in video editing, data management, or simply need to keep your devices charged. The series is not just a collection of tools; it’s a facilitator that helps you unlock your creative and productive potential.

The Revodok Series by Ugreen is now available for those looking to purchase these innovative solutions. You can find them on the Ugreen website and Amazon US. With the introduction of the Revodok Series, Ugreen continues to show its commitment to creating products that not only meet the current demands for connectivity but also help users in their personal and professional endeavors.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals