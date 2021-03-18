TEKE DMX Lighting for video creators and photographers

After successful crowdfunding campaigns the TEKE lighting system is now available via Indiegogo InDemand offering instead lighting effects, pixel mapping and the ability to create movie style special effects using a lighting system that is not only durable but features a rechargeable battery making it completely portable.

Photographers and video creators looking to push their creativity to the next level, can instantly apply animations, sound-reactive effects, dynamic moods and movie looks from your phone or DMA software and TEKE offers 700 and 1400 lumens of 90+ CRI, flicker-free, RGBW light.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $169 or £123, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price. To learn more about the TEKE DMX Lighting project view the promotional video below.

“Get gorgeous digital multiplex (DMX) lighting technology used on Hollywood movies, commercials, stage events and music videos—at a fraction of the price of the leading competitor DMX tube light. Instantly apply beautiful industry-standard animated effects, dynamic moods and movie looks all from your phone or computer. Take your shots to the next level.”

“Your own personal lighting assistant, TEKE pushes your productions to the next level. Unlock your creativity with easy-to-use dynamic animated lighting that will impress clients, audiences and your peers.”

Adjust your selections points and TEKE will copy shade, hue, temperature and brightness for selected pixels into a saved animation. No need for complicated software or coding. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official TEKE DMX Lighting crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

