DJI Mini 3 Pro drone officially launched from $699

After a few leaks earlier this week DJI have now officially launch their new Mini 3 Pro drone and have equipped it with a number of new features and a more expensive price tag starting from $699 without a controller. If you need a controller the price rises to $759 a considerable $300 price increase when compared to last year’s DJI Mini 2 drone. Preorders are now available and customers are only available to purchase three units although DJI doesn’t yet have a confirmed shipping date.

“The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, it’s also the safest in its series. [1] With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini. Packed With Performance

Mini 3 Pro sports a completely new look that is optimized to get more out of every flight. With larger propellers, an aerodynamic body tilt, and a powerful obstacle sensing system, the streamlined design allows for increased flight time and safety.”

Features of the new DJI drone include Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing (Forward/Backward/Downward), the ability to record video footage up to 4K/60fps Video and 4K/30fps HDR Video, a 34 minute maximum flight time, True Vertical Shooting, FocusTrack modes including ActiveTrack, Spotlight, and Point of Interest, MasterShots and time-lapse modes.

DJI mini drone

The reimagined gimbal offers a wider rotation range for low-angle shots and True Vertical Shooting, allowing endless creative opportunities. Every aspect of this facelift has been carefully considered to take Mini to never-before-seen heights.”

“For creators on the move, hassle-free use is key. Weighing less than 249 g, Mini 3 Pro doesn’t require registration in most countries and regions. The foldable and compact design also makes it easy to carry along with you on your next hike, beach day, or impromptu weekend away. Be ready to capture breathtaking footage when inspiration strikes. Capture and explore more of your surroundings with an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes. DJI Mini 3 Pro’s Intelligent Flight Battery is ultra-lightweight and has enough power to cover your aerial photography needs.”

Source : DJI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals