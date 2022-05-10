DJI Mini 3 Pro drone first flight demonstration

Following on from yesterday’s leaked DJI Mini 3 Pro drone specifications accidentally published to the Argos website ahead of the official launch. You may be interested in the first video showing the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone in-flight and what you can expect from the controller, camera and the latest DJI mini drone expected to be unveiled and launched later today.

DJI Mini Drone 2022

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has been designed to provide users with a maximum speed of 16 meters per second, maximum flying height 4,000 meters, 64 minutes charging time for 34 minutes flying time and integrated 48 megapixel camera capable of capturing 4K UHD video, to name a few. The drone is also listed as suitable for outdoor use and is controlled using a remote control. The drone is also Wi-Fi enabled and comes complete with a rechargeable LiPo battery capable of providing up to half-an-hour flying time on a single charge.

“The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, but also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini. Every image is enriched with a higher dynamic range to reveal more detail in highlights and shadows.”

““DJI Mini 3 Pro is hands-down our safest Mini to date. Equipped with forward, backward, and downward dual-vision sensors and an all-new aircraft design, it offers a broader sensing range and enhanced safety. DJI Mini 3 Pro is outstanding in a wide range of lighting conditions, so you can always be ready to create. The 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor features dual native ISO and supports the direct output of HDR footage.”

Source : DJI

