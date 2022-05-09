DJI Mini 3 Pro drone specifications and price leaked online

UK retailer Argos has inadvertently listed for sale the new DJI Mini 3 Pro drone which is yet to be officially launched by DJI. The online and high-street retailer published a full product page to its website revealing details and pricing for the new DJI Mini 3 Pro which will be priced at £859 or roughly $1000 when it officially launches. DJI is expected to officially launch the drone tomorrow on May 10, 2022.

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone specifications

Specifications for the DJI Mini 3 Pro include a maximum speed of 16 meters per second, maximum flying height 4,000 meters, 64 minutes charging time for 34 minutes flying time and integrated 48 megapixel camera capable of capturing 4K UHD video, to name a few. The drone is also listed as suitable for outdoor use and is controlled using a remote control. The drone is also Wi-Fi enabled and comes complete with a rechargeable LiPo battery capable of providing up to 34 minutes flying time on a single charge.

“The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, but also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini. Every image is enriched with a higher dynamic range to reveal more detail in highlights and shadows.”

“DJI Mini 3 Pro is hands-down our safest Mini to date. Equipped with forward, backward, and downward dual-vision sensors and an all-new aircraft design, it offers a broader sensing range and enhanced safety. DJI Mini 3 Pro is outstanding in a wide range of lighting conditions, so you can always be ready to create. The 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor features dual native ISO and supports the direct output of HDR footage.”

“Take your content to the next level with stunning 4K/60fps video and 48MP RAW photos. Marvel at the rich clarity of every image, even as you zoom in. Or slow things down as the world gets hectic with dramatic 1080p/120fps slow-motion video. Quickly switch between landscape and portrait in just a tap. The re-engineered camera gimbal rotates 90-degrees, so you don’t have to compromise on image quality. True Vertical Shooting gives you detailed shots, instantly ready for social media.”

Source : DronDJ

