FOLIOT Scubanaut 200m dive watch range on Kickstarter from $549

The latest addition to the realm of divers watch is the FOLIOT Scubanaut Dive Watch Collection. This new series of timepieces is crafted for those who have a passion for exploration, whether they’re navigating the depths of the ocean or traversing across time zones. The collection, which follows the acclaimed ‘Traveler Trilogy,’ includes two standout models: the Scubanaut 200 and the Scubanaut World Diver. These watches are now available for enthusiasts and adventurers alike through a Kickstarter campaign, offering a fresh take on the classic dive watch.

Scubanaut Dive Watch

The Scubanaut 200 is a marvel of design, featuring an independently adjustable hour hand that simplifies the process of tracking a second time zone. This feature is particularly useful for travelers who frequently cross time zones and need to keep an accurate measure of time without the added complexity of a GMT hand or a date display. On the other hand, the Scubanaut World Diver caters to those who prefer the traditional GMT functionality. It boasts an innovative GMT Mirror Hand, which allows for an effortless switch between 24-hour and 12-hour time formats, making it a versatile companion for international travel.

Early bird pricing are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $549 or £433 (depending on current exchange rates). Both models are housed in a robust 41mm 316L stainless steel case with a bead-blasted finish, ensuring durability and a sleek, modern look. The case is designed to withstand water pressure up to 200 meters, making these watches suitable for diving and other water-related activities. The bezel of each watch features a 120-click dual-scale, which is an invaluable tool for divers who need to time their dives accurately or for anyone who needs to keep track of elapsed time.

200m Divers Watch

At the heart of these watches lies the Miyota 9075 movement, a testament to precision and reliability. This movement is regulated to maintain an accuracy of -/+ 6 seconds per day, so wearers can trust the timekeeping capabilities of their watch, no matter where their adventures take them.

Comfort is a crucial aspect of any wearable item, and the Scubanaut Dive Watch Collection does not disappoint. The watches come with a seamless bracelet that includes a push-button folding clasp and a microadjustment feature, ensuring a snug and comfortable fit on the wrist. The caseback is adorned with a distinctive polar bear design, adding a touch of personality to each timepiece.

Assuming that the FOLIOT Scubanaut 200m funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the FOLIOT Scubanaut 200m divers watch project review the promotional video below.

The collection also introduces the MarineSport elastic nylon strap, which comes with a proprietary clasp designed for exceptional comfort and ease of adjustment, especially during active use. Wearers can customize their watch with a variety of MarineSport straps available in different colors to suit their style.

Visibility in low-light conditions is crucial for divers and travelers alike. The watches feature Super-LumiNova C3-coated Arabic and triangle hour markers, providing excellent legibility in the dark. The sapphire crystal, treated with an anti-reflective coating on the underside, ensures that the watch face remains clear and readable, even in bright sunlight or underwater.

Safety is paramount, and the Scubanaut Dive Watch Collection includes a screw-down crown with a red warning ring. This visual alert indicates when the crown is unscrewed, helping to prevent water from entering the watch and causing damage. The Scubanaut 200 is available with either a black or white dial, offering aesthetic choices for personal preference. The World Diver stands out with its bicolor 24-hour ring and a date window, adding extra functionality for those who need it.

The FOLIOT Scubanaut Dive Watch Collection is more than just a set of watches; it represents the brand’s dedication to meeting the demands of divers and travelers. With cutting-edge features encased in a sturdy design, these watches are equipped to handle the rigors of underwater exploration as well as the wear and tear of daily life. Whether facing the challenges of travel or embarking on a diving adventure, the Scubanaut Collection provides a reliable and stylish timekeeping solution.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the divers watch, jump over to the official FOLIOT Scubanaut 200m crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals