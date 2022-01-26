Photographers looking to upgrade their traditional camera strap with a quick connect version, may be interested in Quimera created by Sam Miyano a designer and photographer based in Nagoya, Japan. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

Features of the Quimera quick connect camera strap

· Free from anchors. Your camera is naked once the strap is removed.

· Easy to connect and detach. Giving you the versatility to shoot how you want.

· Compatible with a wide range of bodies. From DSLR, medium format and mirrorless.

· Low profile. The tactile control of the camera is the same with or without the strap.

· Super strong. Overengineered to be more than enough for any setup.

· Secure. Once locked, Quimera stays locked.

· Non scratching. To prevent damaging your camera.

· Sleek and minimalistic. Sleek is sexy.

· Modular. For upgrading and customizations – better for wallet and environment.

· Versatile. Can also be used to carry tripods, waterproof housings, binoculars, bags…

“Modern day cameras are truly incredible machines. Amazing resolution, lightning fast autofocus, fingertip ergonomics and the ability to save thousands of high quality images. Some even throw in features that were unimaginable a generation ago – GPS, face recognition, waterproofing etc. Why then, was my camera strap the reason to be dissatisfied with my setup and sometimes, the reason to leave my camera at home? I tried all the types of camera straps I found on the market, but couldn’t find one that met my simple requirements. After many iterations, the breakthrough finally came, when I combined the “DNA” of a rock climbing carabiner, a surf leash and a loop of Dyneema kitesurf line.”

If the Quimera crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Quimera quick connect camera strap project checkout the promotional video below.

“Quimera uses glass-reinforced nylon hardware, silky nylon webbing or genuine climbing rope. The 1.5mm diameter Dyneema pigtails can hold over 200kg – stronger than steel. More than strong enough for even the heaviest camera setups, regardless of what you shoot. Lock the pigtail onto the clasp, screw closed the cap. You’re ready to go and shoot. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the quick connect camera strap, jump over to the official Quimera crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals