VESUVIATE Doppio 200m automatic divers watch

The VESUVIATE Doppio as a new automatic diver’s watch capable of reaching depth of up to 200 m and featuring a scratch resistant stainless steel 316L case. The sapphire and ceramic divers watch is fitted with a precision mechanism in the form of an automatic Miyota 9015 Gilt.

Launched via Kickstarter this week early bird pledges are available from $359 or roughly £280 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place early in 2021. Dimension of the watch are 42mm width with a lug-to-lug length of 48.2mm. The overall thickness is 12.25mm measured at the apex of the sapphire (dome height 0.6mm), thus making it a rather slim tool-watch with a thickness of just 11.65mm. (at edge height).

“VESUVIATE WATCHES wanted to create the ultimate tool-watches that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle, engineered for those inspired by their passion for air, land, and water sports. Combining with more than three (3) decade of industry know-how specializing in exotic materials for harsh environments, precision engineering/machining, and horological experiences, we are utilizing only the best suitable materials and processes currently available that help to guarantee the performance of our watches in the most demanding environments and yet affordable.”

“The prototype’s sapphire crystals have three-layers of quarter-wavelength interference coatings that give consistently low reflectance over a wide spectral band. For the production model, it has been decided to increase to five-layers for more effective over the visible spectrum. (Note. The quality of the Anti-Reflection depends upon the number of layers/stack coatings applied to the crystals).”

Source : Kickstarter

