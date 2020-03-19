Halocline dive watch from $452

Divers searching for an affordable Swiss movement dive watch may be interested in the aptly named Halocline. Available from Kickstarter this month with early bird pricing starting at $452 the Halocline dive watch is available in four unique colours. Powered by a Sellita SW200-1 Automatic Swiss movement the dive watch is constructed using marine grade stainless steel and measures 43 mm.

“Halocline a vertical zone in the oceanic water column in which salinity changes rapidly with depth, located below the well-mixed, uniformly saline surface water layer. Especially well developed haloclines occur in the Atlantic ocean, in which salinities may decrease by several parts per thousand from the base of the surface layer to depths of about one kilometre (3,300 feet). In higher latitudinal areas of the North Pacific in which solar heating of the surface waters is low and rainfall is abundant, salinities increase markedly with depth through the halocline layer. Pycnoclines, or layers through which water density increases rapidly with depth, accompany such haloclines inasmuch as density varies directly with total salt content.”

Specifications of the Halocline dive watch include :

– 43mm 316L Marine Grade Stainless Steel Case

– 13mm case height

– 49mm lug-to-lug – wears more like a 40mm diameter watch making this very versatile for a wide range of wrist sizes while keeping a lot of presence

– 22mm between lugs

– AR Coated Sapphire Crystal

– Sellita SW200-1 Automatic Swiss Movement

– 316L Solid Marine Grade Stainless Steel H-Link with taper from 22mm at the lugs to 18mm at the clasp

– Swiss Super Luminova BGW9 (Glows Blue) fully reverse lumed 120 click uni-directional rotating Sapphire Bezel

– Swiss Super Luminova on Hands, markers, and bezel. Currently C3, changing to bgw9.

– 7.5mm Screw Down Crown with logo accent

– Screw Down Solid Caseback

– 200 Meters / 660 Feet Water Resistance Rating.

– Milled Diver’s Clasp with logo accent

– 1 year manufacturer defect warranty

Source : Kickstarter

