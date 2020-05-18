A new dive watch has been created by the div element team at Neminus in the form of the Neminus Xtreme Diver 300, which is now available to backfire Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $329 offering a considerable 53% saving off the recommended retail price if all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

“Neminus XTREME DIVER 300 is an extension to previously launched CuSn8 Bronze MASTER DIVER 1000. This new collection pays tribute to Xtreme Divers (who are also qualified Master Divers) for their love of diving and their commitment to their professions. Xtreme Divers work in some of the world’s most treacherous and dangerous environments, which include servicing nuclear power reactors, salvaging marine vessels and platforms, harvesting underwater logs, swimming with sharks and crocodiles and so forth.”

“One of the key features of the Limited Edition Neminus Xtreme Diver 300 is the multi-colored and 3-dimensional dial or soul of the Xtreme Diver 300. Unlike most dials, where they’re monochromatic, the dials of the Xtreme Diver 300 are each unique, dynamic and mesmerizing. Each dial produces different hypnotic effects under different lighting.

The time and processes taken to make (from design to making the mold to color coating) the dials are 2 to 3 times more time consuming and complicated than for a monochromatic dial. The skills needed by the crafter to make the mold require patience and years of practice. Multiple trials and errors were committed when crafting the exact proportion of the dial to coating the colors on the dial. The ultimate aim for doing all these is to provide added experiences to the wearers and/or owners – be it in-the-water or out-of-water.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals