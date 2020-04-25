Awesome DISSIM lighter from $24

DISSIM is a new pocket lighter that has been specifically designed to be used both upright and inverted. Depending on the task at hand, you can use the lighter in a wide variety of different orientations and angles providing an easier way to light fires, stoves and more.

Featuring the company’s patent pending circle grip, the inverted lighter has a unique ergonomic design allowing you to control the direction of the flame with accuracy, without burning your fingers. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the inverted lighter which has launched via Kickstarter this week and is now available to purchase priced from $24 or roughly £20. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

“Made of high quality materials and sturdy build quality, we’re even offering a lifetime warranty on our product as we’ll be able to make almost any repairs. One of our biggest inspirations for creating our lighter was to help eliminate the over 1.5 Billion disposable lighters that annually get thrown in dumps. By having a refillable fuel tank, we can assure that our product gets used over and over again. One challenge is dealing with global supply chains during times when many boarders and operations and slowing or shut down. We have been in extremely close and constant contact with our manufacturing and logistics partners to make sure everything is still on schedule for a soon as we are ready for mass production!”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals