Display your board games on the wall using WALLZAP

WALLZAP is a new magnetic wall mounting kit specifically designed to hang board games from the wall allowing you to display your collection and admire the artwork around your home. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 400 backers would still 14 days remaining.

Board games are a treasure trove of joy, creativity, and shared experiences. However, storing them can often be a challenge especially if you would like to admire the artwork on the boxes. Too often, these beloved games end up stacked haphazardly on a shelf or hidden away in a closet, their vibrant artwork and engaging narratives unseen. This is where WALLZAP, a novel storage solution for board games, comes into play.

Early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $39 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the regular price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

WALLZAP is a unique product that uses specially designed magnets to secure board game boxes on walls or shelves. This innovative solution not only addresses the practical issue of storage but also adds an aesthetic dimension to the user’s space. It allows board game enthusiasts to showcase their favorite games, transforming their collection into a personalized piece of wall art.

Board game wall hanger

The concept behind WALLZAP is simple yet effective. The system uses a combination of wall-mounted steel plates and powerful magnets that attach to the game boxes. This ensures that the boxes remain in perfect condition for a long time, eliminating the common issue of ‘lid drift’ where the top of the box slowly slides off. Whether the game is hanging on the wall, sitting on a shelf, or being transported, WALLZAP ensures that it remains intact.

But WALLZAP is more than just a storage solution. It’s a conversation starter. By displaying their games on the wall, users invite questions and discussions about the games they love. This can lead to shared stories about epic game nights, recommendations for new games to try, or even spur-of-the-moment gaming sessions.

If the WALLZAP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the WALLZAP board game wall hanging system project delve into the promotional video below.

Hang your board games on the wall

One of the key advantages of WALLZAP is its versatility. The product can be used for vertical storage on shelves or for display on walls. This means that it can adapt to a variety of spaces and storage needs. Whether you have a dedicated game room with wall space to spare or a compact apartment where shelf space is at a premium, WALLZAP provides a solution.

WALLZAP also takes into account the practicalities of game nights. The design of the product allows for easy access to the games. Boxes are easily detachable and reattachable to the wall, ensuring that choosing a game to play doesn’t involve a jenga-like challenge of removing a box from a precarious stack.

For those interested in securing their games with WALLZAP, a Wall-Mounting Kit is available. Additionally, customers can purchase a 10-pack Box Lock Magnets, either immediately or post-campaign in the pledge manager to benefit from lower fees.

WALLZAP provides a unique solution to the challenge of board game storage. By combining practicality with aesthetics, it allows users to enjoy their board games even when they’re not being played. It is more than a product; it’s a way to celebrate the joy of board gaming and share that passion with others.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the board game wall hanging system, jump over to the official WALLZAP crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



