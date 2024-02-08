Disney to invest $1.5 billion in Epic Games

Disney has announced that it will be making an investment of $1.5 billion in Epic Games, the company behind the popular Fortnite game and Disney will acquire a stake in Epic Games.

The investment will also see a new collaborative partnership between the tywo companies and they will work together to develop new games and also new entertainment, you can see more details below.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”

“Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder, Epic Games. “Now we’re collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities.”

You can see more details about the new partnership between Disney and Epic Games over at the Disney website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what new games and content are released with this new partnership.

Source The Walt Disney Company



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals