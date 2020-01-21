Disney+ launches in UK and Europe on March 24th 2020 confirms Disney

Disney has today announced that its new Disney+ streaming service which is already available throughout the United States, will be arriving in Europe and the United Kingdom a week sooner than expected and will be available from March 24th, 2020, Disney+ was originally expected to launch on March 31st, 2020.

Disney+ will cost £5.99 or €6.99 per month or if you put her to pay annually £59.99/€69.99 for the year. Disney has not yet revealed if any offers will be available as with the launch in the US where three years were available at for $5 per month with an upfront price of $170.

The Disney+ streaming service will first be available to watch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020. Offering access to content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

“Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.”

Source: Disney :

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals