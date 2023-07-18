Disney’s Haunted Mansion film premiers July 28th

If you are looking forward to the release of the new Disney Haunted Mansion film later this month you’re sure to enjoy this new trailer released by Walt Disney Studios providing a further look at what we can expect from the characters and storyline. Disney has set a Haunted Mansion release date for July 28, 2023 in just 10 days time.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion film

A single mother and her son move into a mansion, only to find that it is haunted. The mansion was built in the 1800s and has a rich history of previous owners, some of whom have died in the house. Strange noises and unexplainable occurrences begin to happen, causing the mother and son to fear for their safety.

In order to combat the spirits, they decide to hire a team of experts. First, they enlist the help of a former paranormal investigator turned tour guide, who has extensive knowledge of the mansion’s history and the spirits that inhabit it.

Next, they bring in a priest to perform a cleansing ritual and rid the mansion of any evil spirits. They also hire a psychic to communicate with the spirits and try to understand their intentions.

Finally, they bring in a college history professor to research the mansion’s past and uncover any clues that may help them understand the hauntings. Together, the team works to uncover the secrets of the mansion and put an end to the paranormal activity once and for all.

Source : Disney



