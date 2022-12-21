Disney+ Ahsoka, Loki season 2 and Secret Invasion teased

Disney has teased the latest upcoming TV series productions that will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service in 2023 providing quick glimpse at Ahsoka, Loki season 2 and Secret Invasion. Unfortunately Disney has not yet confirmed any release dates for the teased and highly anticipated TV series but the sooner more information is made available we will keep you informed as always.

What we do know is that Loki season 2 will consist of six episodes written by Eric Martin, with duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directing the majority of episodes. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino also starring, reprising their roles from the first season.

Ahsoka

“Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. The character was created for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. A spin-off series focused on the character was announced in December 2020, with Dawson reprising her role and Filoni set as writer after he co-created the character. Filming began in early May 2022, with multiple characters from the animated series Star Wars Rebels revealed to be appearing.”

Secret Invasion

“A faction of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury from the film series, along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle also starring. Development of the series began by September 2020, with Bradstreet and Jackson attached. “

