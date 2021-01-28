Disjunction launches on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox

Disjunction is a cyberpunk stealth-action RPG set in the dystopian underworld of a 2048 New York. Allowing you to take on the role of three playable characters as their storylines intertwine to form an experience that allows you to uncover the unfortunate truth that will change the fate of New York forever. The “challenging” stealth-action gameplay that lets you play the way that suits your style, whether it’s sneaking through levels or attacking head-on. “Tackle encounters in lethal, high-octane combat, or use your wits to stick to the shadows, utilizing distraction techniques and non-lethal attacks to reach your objective.” Disjunction is now available to purchase on PC via Steam and Xbox by the Microsoft online store.

“Following the arrest of a prominent community leader IN 2048, New York stands in disarray. Suspicions and allegations run rife throughout the city, as an insidious drug known as ‘Shard’ spreads throughout the underworld. With the city’s future in doubt, three hardened citizens rise to discover the truth and uncover a conspiracy threatening to alter the city’s fate.”

“Inspired by tech noir classics, Disjunction is an intensely atmospheric stealth-action RPG that follows a trinity of interwoven narratives, and features a reactive story where your actions have real, persistent consequences.”

“Choose your playstyle and use an arsenal of futuristic tech, cybernetic upgrades and weapons to blast through levels in brutally fast combat, or take a silent approach by using stealth and non-lethal takedowns to leave without a trace. Nobody needs to die… unless you decide they must.”

