DioField Chronicle strategy RPG game launching in 2022

Square Enix has this week confirmed via the official PlayStation blog that DioField Chronicle will be officially launching on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The DioField Chronicle gamme offer players an “epic tale of war and honor”. Featuring a “unique and beautiful world” that blends fantasy, medieval and modern-day influences with a deep yet innovative real-time battle system.

DioField Chronicle strategy RPG

“From Square Enix comes a gritty and immersive story brought to life on PS5 and PS4. Introducing The DioField Chronicle and its Real Time Tactical Battle (RTTB), a new, deeply strategic, real-time battle system. The beginnings of a new strategy RPG, crafted by a skilled and experienced development team. The team includes Character Designer Taiki (Lord of Vermillion III, IV), Kamikokuryo Isamu (Final Fantasy XII, XIII), and Sound Composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell (Game of Thrones).”

“The battles in this game are defined by real-time assessment of battlefield conditions and issuing decisive orders that take advantage of your troops’ strengths and weaknesses to gain advantage over your foe. Make clever use of a variety of skills, classes, and equipment to complete your mission. Richly detailed depictions of the environments and cultures of the island of DioField combine with unique diorama-style visuals to create a beautiful yet easy to follow spectacle.”

“War looms dark over the Rowetale mainland… Commanding a disciplined army and versed in modern magic, the Empire is a power to be reckoned with. Despite the combined strength of the Alliance, they were largely powerless to resist the Empire’s advance.”

Source : Sony

