DINOSUIT kids skeleton style dinosaur costume hits Kickstarter

If your children enjoy dressing up and using their imagination you may be interested in the unique DINOSUIT, a dinosaur costume that allows children to become a walking, stalking dinosaur. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $77 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Roam your realm as a ferocious fossil and experience the feeling of being a walking, stalking, chomping dinosaur. This innovative fully ergonomic action construction toy lets you step back in time and be your favourite dino. Once constructed and suited up you can move freely and control your dino with ease. The ergonomic design was developed with repeated testing to create a freedom of movement by the user which naturally animated the dinosaur with character, personality and immense fun. One size fits all with adjustable waist and ankle straps and a concertina leg design which naturally aligns with different child sizes.”

If the DINOSUIT crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the DINOSUIT dinosaur costume project review the promotional video below.

“Each DINOSUIT comes with simple step by step pictorial instructions which have been tried and tested over and over to ensure that the construction process is just as enjoyable as playing in it. Clear diagrams with numbered components makes the building process easy and fun. Innovative design and superior cardboard makes the DINOSUIT very strong and durable for plenty of wear and play. Through a thorough prototyping phase we successfully aligned the strongest and lightest combination of quality parts for surprising strength and weight with outstanding durability and product life.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the dinosaur costume, jump over to the official DINOSUIT crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

